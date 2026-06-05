Charan's 'Peddi' under fire as Kapoor likes viral post
Entertainment
Ram Charan's film, Peddi, is under fire after a viral post slammed it as "The Most Expensive Disrespect To A Leading Woman In Indian Cinema."
The post called out how Janhvi Kapoor's character was sidelined and mainly used to support the male lead.
Things escalated when Kapoor herself liked the post, adding fuel to the conversation.
'Peddi' debate grows after Kapoor concerns
The same post revealed that Kapoor had raised concerns about certain scenes being too sexualized during editing, but those scenes stayed in the final cut anyway.
This has sparked a bigger debate online about how women are shown in Indian films, with some online reactions calling for more respectful and meaningful roles for female characters.
Despite all this, Peddi is still being discussed online.