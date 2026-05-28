'Shaft' and 'Klute' actor Charles Cioffi dies at 90

Charles Cioffi, a celebrated character actor known for his roles in films like Klute and Shaft, has passed away. He was 90. According to TMZ, the news of his death was confirmed by his family on May 22. He died of natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, California.

Career beginnings Career beginnings and Broadway journey Born on October 31, 1935, in New York City, Cioffi began his acting career at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis in the early 1960s before making his Broadway debut in a 1968 production of King Lear alongside Lee J. Cobb. Over his career, he appeared in seven Broadway shows, including the original 1969 production of 1776 and Hamlet (1975) with Sam Waterston and Jane Alexander.

Career highlights Signature roles and television career Cioffi's television career began with a role in the 1969 CBS soap, Where the Heart Is. In 1971, he landed an early signature role as Lt. Vic Androzzi in the feature film Shaft. Earlier that same year, he made his big-screen debut with the hit thriller Klute, starring Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland. He also had a recurring role on popular TV series such as Get Christie Love!, Cannon, Medical Center, Kojak, Wonder Woman, and Hawaii Five-0, among others.

Advertisement