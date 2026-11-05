Who was Charles F Porter? Actor-producer dies at 47

Porter began his acting career in the early 2000s with roles in popular TV shows such as The Parkers, Close to Home, Without a Trace, Bones, and House.

In 2011, he starred in ESPN's Wendell Scott: A Race Story as the titular NASCAR driver who became the first African-American to win a NASCAR Cup race.

He also produced and starred in Image Entertainment's horror thriller Nailed (2006) and had a minor role in STX's Jennifer Garner-starrer Peppermint.