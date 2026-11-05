Who was Charles F Porter? Actor-producer dies at 47
What's the story
Charles F Porter, a renowned actor and producer, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer. His wife, Candice Tab-Porter, confirmed the news of his demise. He was 47. Born in the UK, Porter was an alumnus of Duke University, where he played as a defensive end on the football team before shifting to acting due to an injury that ended his NFL aspirations.
Career journey
His career highlights
Porter began his acting career in the early 2000s with roles in popular TV shows such as The Parkers, Close to Home, Without a Trace, Bones, and House.
In 2011, he starred in ESPN's Wendell Scott: A Race Story as the titular NASCAR driver who became the first African-American to win a NASCAR Cup race.
He also produced and starred in Image Entertainment's horror thriller Nailed (2006) and had a minor role in STX's Jennifer Garner-starrer Peppermint.
Last projects
His last project and family
Last year, Porter produced Lifetime's Finding Faith, which starred Paula Patton, Keith David, Stephen Bishop, and Nadine Velazquez.
He also had a small role in the movie as a bartender.
Porter is survived by his wife Tab-Porter and their two daughters, Juliette and Layla.