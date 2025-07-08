Charlize Theron criticizes Hollywood's double standards
Charlize Theron is speaking up about gender bias in action movies.
In a recent interview, she pointed out how male actors often get "a free ride" with repeated chances after box office flops, while women rarely get that same shot.
'It's not a risk that studios want to take...'
Theron explained that when female-led action films don't perform well, studios are quick to move on and hesitate to give women another chance.
Meanwhile, men can have several misses and still land big roles.
"It's not a risk that studios want to take," she shared, highlighting how much more pressure women face in these roles.
Even with all this effort, women have to fight harder
Despite starring in hits like Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde, Theron says female-led action films are still rare.
She also revealed the physical toll of her work—multiple surgeries from stunt injuries, including a serious neck injury.
Even with all this effort, she feels women have to fight harder just to stay in the game.