'Apex' review: Charlize Theron can't save this bland, empty thriller
What's the story
The survival action thriller film Apex, directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins, arrived on Netflix on Friday. Led by Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana, the film was mostly shot on location in Australia. The movie isn't half as thrilling as it aspires to be, and the weak screenplay reduces it to an empty, completely predictable project.
Plot
A woman is chased through the woods by a maniac
Five months after her husband's death, Sasha (Theron) goes camping in the fictitious Wandarra National Park. She's told that people often get lost in the woods, but Sasha, drawn to challenges, is confident that she can "handle it." However, her life turns upside down when Ben (Egerton), a serial killer, begins to chase her. Can Sasha save herself before time runs out?
#1
No stakes in this dull thriller
Apex has the kind of premise that sounds terrific on paper but proves difficult to bring to life on-screen. It aspires to create palpable tension akin to projects like Fall, Lost, or The Quiet Place, but it never quite gets there. Contrast it with another Netflix thriller, Tommy Wirkola's Thrash, which whips up incredible tension in just a few minutes.
#2
A long, uninteresting conflict between hunter and prey
In movies like these, we already know the protagonist's fate; what matters, thus, is their journey. However, the cat-and-mouse chase between Sasha and Ben is so tiresome and dreary that it might put you to sleep. Egerton (Rocketman, Kingsman) does his best, but ultimately, he isn't completely convincing as a menacing, unforgiving killer. We never feel threatened by him.
#3
The cinematography is one of the few positive aspects
Apex has been immaculately shot and drops you straight into the action right from the opening scene. Lawrence Sher's cinematography does most of the heavy lifting in this film with sparse dialogue. Additionally, action stalwart Theron, tough as nails, performed most of her action scenes herself. She kayaks, swims, climbs, and runs endlessly, lending realism to her character.
Verdict
You can skip this bland offering; 1.5/5 stars
There are several better survival actioners on streaming, and Apex has nothing new to offer. The film plods along aimlessly and ends exactly the way you thought it would. Theron does what she can, but the movie never gives her enough meat to sink her teeth into. Apex is yet another misfire from Netflix. 1.5/5 stars.