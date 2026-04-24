'Apex' review: Charlize Theron can't save this bland, empty thriller

The survival action thriller film Apex, directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins, arrived on Netflix on Friday. Led by Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana, the film was mostly shot on location in Australia. The movie isn't half as thrilling as it aspires to be, and the weak screenplay reduces it to an empty, completely predictable project.

Plot A woman is chased through the woods by a maniac Five months after her husband's death, Sasha (Theron) goes camping in the fictitious Wandarra National Park. She's told that people often get lost in the woods, but Sasha, drawn to challenges, is confident that she can "handle it." However, her life turns upside down when Ben (Egerton), a serial killer, begins to chase her. Can Sasha save herself before time runs out?

#1 No stakes in this dull thriller Apex has the kind of premise that sounds terrific on paper but proves difficult to bring to life on-screen. It aspires to create palpable tension akin to projects like Fall, Lost, or The Quiet Place, but it never quite gets there. Contrast it with another Netflix thriller, Tommy Wirkola's Thrash, which whips up incredible tension in just a few minutes.

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#2 A long, uninteresting conflict between hunter and prey In movies like these, we already know the protagonist's fate; what matters, thus, is their journey. However, the cat-and-mouse chase between Sasha and Ben is so tiresome and dreary that it might put you to sleep. Egerton (Rocketman, Kingsman) does his best, but ultimately, he isn't completely convincing as a menacing, unforgiving killer. We never feel threatened by him.

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#3 The cinematography is one of the few positive aspects Apex has been immaculately shot and drops you straight into the action right from the opening scene. Lawrence Sher's cinematography does most of the heavy lifting in this film with sparse dialogue. Additionally, action stalwart Theron, tough as nails, performed most of her action scenes herself. She kayaks, swims, climbs, and runs endlessly, lending realism to her character.