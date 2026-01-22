'Chatha Pacha' review: Arjun-Roshan's film is a predictable entertainer

The story is pretty straightforward and doesn't offer many surprises, but the action scenes keep things lively. Ashokan and Mathew have great chemistry that stands out, while Mammootty 's brief appearance adds some extra fun. The rest of the cast does well too.

Technical bits & verdict

Fort Kochi looks fantastic on screen thanks to sharp cinematography, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's music gives the movie some extra energy.

Still, with its predictable plot and underwhelming climax, "Chatha Pacha" lands as an average watch—a viewer on X gave it 2.5/5.

If you're after solid action moments and good performances (but not much more), this might be your pick for the weekend.