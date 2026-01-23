Chennai: Dr. L Subramaniam's 'Navagraha Symphony' debuts at LGMF
Chennai just got a taste of something special—the Navagraha Symphony, a 45-minute orchestral piece by violin legend Dr. L Subramaniam, is scheduled to premiere at the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival.
Inspired by Indian nine-planet cosmology and kundali vibes, the work is described as bringing together Sanskrit shlokas, orchestra, choir, dancers, and soloists for an epic night at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
A family affair with global beats
This symphony isn't just about music—it's about legacy.
Dr. Subramaniam is expected to be joined on stage by his wife Kavita Krishnamurti (yes, the Bollywood singer), son Ambi, daughter Bindu, and even his granddaughter, who is described as an English songwriter.
Add in traditional Indian percussionists and you've got a truly unique crew.
The festival also dropped an orchestral Vande Mataram to mark its 35th anniversary.
Why should you care?
LGMF isn't your average music fest—it's been bringing artists together from around the world since 1992 and has played everywhere from Berlin to Chicago.
If you're into cool crossovers or want to see how Indian classical can vibe with global sounds (and families), this is one show that proves music really does connect generations—and cultures—in style.