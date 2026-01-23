Chennai: Dr. L Subramaniam's 'Navagraha Symphony' debuts at LGMF

A family affair with global beats

This symphony isn't just about music—it's about legacy.

Dr. Subramaniam is expected to be joined on stage by his wife Kavita Krishnamurti (yes, the Bollywood singer), son Ambi, daughter Bindu, and even his granddaughter, who is described as an English songwriter.

Add in traditional Indian percussionists and you've got a truly unique crew.

The festival also dropped an orchestral Vande Mataram to mark its 35th anniversary.