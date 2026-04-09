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Home / News / Entertainment News / Rahul Banerjee's last film 'Chhobiwala' to be released for free 
Rahul Banerjee's last film 'Chhobiwala' to be released for free 
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away last month

Rahul Banerjee's last film 'Chhobiwala' to be released for free 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Apr 09, 2026
04:36 pm
What's the story

The upcoming Bengali film Chhobiwala, featuring the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, will be released for free in theaters. The decision was made by the producers as a tribute to Banerjee, who passed away while shooting a serial at Talsari beach last month. The film's director Shubhrojit (Bappa) announced this news recently.

Film details

Plot and cast of 'Chhobiwala'

Chhobiwala stars Banerjee as Vishwakarma, a photographer whose artistic vision is constantly misunderstood. His wife Mala (Debleena Dutta) works in a factory to support their family amid financial hardships. The film also stars Sreelekha Mitra and Rana Basu Thakur. It was originally titled Negative but was renamed Chhobiwala after Banerjee's death.

Release strategy

Theatrical release and music details

Unlike other films, Chhobiwala will not have a commercial release. The makers are requesting theater owners to cooperate with them and allow audiences to watch the film for free, reported Anandabazar Patrika. The music for the film has been directed by Soumya Rit, with vocals by Rupam Islam, Jojo Mukherjee, and Somlata Acharyya.

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Ongoing probe

Investigation into Banerjee's death

The investigation into Banerjee's death is still ongoing. His wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, filed an FIR on April 5. She alleged that his death was not accidental and hinted at a larger conspiracy behind it. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against several members of the production team, including Magic Moments directors Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee. Supporting her, Tollywood has vowed to boycott Magic Moments till the probe is completed.

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