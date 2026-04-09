Rahul Banerjee's last film 'Chhobiwala' to be released for free
What's the story
The upcoming Bengali film Chhobiwala, featuring the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, will be released for free in theaters. The decision was made by the producers as a tribute to Banerjee, who passed away while shooting a serial at Talsari beach last month. The film's director Shubhrojit (Bappa) announced this news recently.
Film details
Plot and cast of 'Chhobiwala'
Chhobiwala stars Banerjee as Vishwakarma, a photographer whose artistic vision is constantly misunderstood. His wife Mala (Debleena Dutta) works in a factory to support their family amid financial hardships. The film also stars Sreelekha Mitra and Rana Basu Thakur. It was originally titled Negative but was renamed Chhobiwala after Banerjee's death.
Release strategy
Theatrical release and music details
Unlike other films, Chhobiwala will not have a commercial release. The makers are requesting theater owners to cooperate with them and allow audiences to watch the film for free, reported Anandabazar Patrika. The music for the film has been directed by Soumya Rit, with vocals by Rupam Islam, Jojo Mukherjee, and Somlata Acharyya.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into Banerjee's death
The investigation into Banerjee's death is still ongoing. His wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, filed an FIR on April 5. She alleged that his death was not accidental and hinted at a larger conspiracy behind it. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against several members of the production team, including Magic Moments directors Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee. Supporting her, Tollywood has vowed to boycott Magic Moments till the probe is completed.