Rahul Banerjee's last film 'Chhobiwala' to be released for free 

The upcoming Bengali film Chhobiwala, featuring the late actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee , will be released for free in theaters. The decision was made by the producers as a tribute to Banerjee, who passed away while shooting a serial at Talsari beach last month. The film's director Shubhrojit (Bappa) announced this news recently.

Film details Plot and cast of 'Chhobiwala' Chhobiwala stars Banerjee as Vishwakarma, a photographer whose artistic vision is constantly misunderstood. His wife Mala (Debleena Dutta) works in a factory to support their family amid financial hardships. The film also stars Sreelekha Mitra and Rana Basu Thakur. It was originally titled Negative but was renamed Chhobiwala after Banerjee's death.

Release strategy Theatrical release and music details Unlike other films, Chhobiwala will not have a commercial release. The makers are requesting theater owners to cooperate with them and allow audiences to watch the film for free, reported Anandabazar Patrika. The music for the film has been directed by Soumya Rit, with vocals by Rupam Islam, Jojo Mukherjee, and Somlata Acharyya.

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