'Child of family': Govinda on marriage to Sunita amid split Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Govinda has put an end to rumors about splitting from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after 38 years of marriage.

On the talk show Two Much, he called Sunita the "child of the family" and said her honesty and innocence have always been at the heart of their relationship.

Despite earlier reports this year about a possible separation, Govinda made it clear that Sunita is central to their home life.