'Child of family': Govinda on marriage to Sunita amid split
Govinda has put an end to rumors about splitting from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, after 38 years of marriage.
On the talk show Two Much, he called Sunita the "child of the family" and said her honesty and innocence have always been at the heart of their relationship.
Despite earlier reports this year about a possible separation, Govinda made it clear that Sunita is central to their home life.
Misunderstandings happen, but...: Govinda
Govinda shared that while misunderstandings happen, compassion and forgiveness have kept their bond strong.
He described Sunita as the heart of their family, and said her impulsive nature comes from sincerity.
Their kids, Tina and Yashvardhan, keep things light at home with their jokes and affection for their mom.
The couple even stood together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August, showing they're still united.