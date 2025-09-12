Who was Yu Menglong? Chinese actor-singer (37) dies after fall

The Chinese entertainment industry is mourning the sudden death of actor, singer, and music video director Alan "Yu" Menglong. He was 37 and most popularly known for his role in Eternal Love. His management team confirmed the heartbreaking news recently via a statement on Weibo, revealing that the star had fallen to his death. Police have ruled out any criminal involvement in his death.

Statement 'We hope he rests in peace, loved ones remain strong' Menglong's management team wrote, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. Police have ruled out any criminality." They added, "We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong." Local reports suggested he had fallen from the building after having dinner with friends. The news quickly spread across Chinese and international platforms, leaving fans devastated.

Career More about Menglong's career and rise to fame Born in 1988 in China's Urumqi, Xinjiang, Menglong first entered the spotlight in 2013 when he competed in the Chinese singing competition Super Boy. His charm and talent won him recognition, eventually leading him to switch gears into acting. He gained widespread popularity for his role in the web drama Go Princess Go, which became a cultural phenomenon.

Legacy His work as a music video director Menglong continued to expand his acting career, taking on memorable roles in projects like The Moon Brightens for You, where he portrayed Lin Fang. His versatility and screen presence established him as a rising star in the Chinese entertainment world. Apart from acting, Menglong also worked behind the scenes as a music video director, further showcasing his creativity and passion for the arts.