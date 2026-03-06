'Chiraiya' trailer: Divya Dutta confronts India's marital consent issues

Plot details

Story of confronting uncomfortable truths

The trailer introduces us to Kamlesh, played by Divya Dutta, who seemingly has a perfect life as an ideal daughter-in-law in a traditional family. However, this facade is shattered when she learns that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is being sexually abused in her marriage. This revelation forces Kamlesh to confront a reality many families choose to ignore. The series explores how silence within households can enable injustice and highlights the extraordinary strength required to confront such issues.