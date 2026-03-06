'Chiraiya' trailer: Divya Dutta confronts India's marital consent issues
JioHotstar has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming social drama, Chiraiya. The series, directed by Shashant Shah, aims to tackle a sensitive issue that is often swept under the rug: consent in marriage. The six-episode show is slated to release on March 20 and seeks to spark conversations about marital rape in India.
Story of confronting uncomfortable truths
The trailer introduces us to Kamlesh, played by Divya Dutta, who seemingly has a perfect life as an ideal daughter-in-law in a traditional family. However, this facade is shattered when she learns that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is being sexually abused in her marriage. This revelation forces Kamlesh to confront a reality many families choose to ignore. The series explores how silence within households can enable injustice and highlights the extraordinary strength required to confront such issues.
Ek adarsh parivaar. Ek dabaa hua sacch. Aur ek awaaz jo chup rehne se inkaar karti hai.
Hotstar Specials: Chiraiya, Streaming 20th March only on JioHotstar.
Chiraiya boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Mishra, Faisal Rashid, Sarita Joshi, Tinnu Anand, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Anjum Saxena. It is produced by SVF Entertainment. Meanwhile, Dutta was last seen in Chhaava as Soyrabai. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ashutosh Rana.