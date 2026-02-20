JioHotstar's 'Chiraiya': Divya Dutta starrer talks about marriage, consent
What's the story
Streaming platform JioHotstar has launched its upcoming original series, Chiraiya, which will be headlined by Divya Dutta. The show, directed by Shashant Shah, aims to spark a conversation about the deeply rooted belief in Indian society that marriage equals consent for life. The first teaser for the show has been released.
Teaser insights
Teaser of 'Chiraiya'
The teaser for Chiraiya presents a stark contrast between the joyous sounds of a wedding and the unsettling reality of marital violence. The series raises an important question: Does a husband's sexual assault on his wife after marriage cease to be a crime simply because they are married? It firmly states that marriage is not a license, nor is silence consent.
Character insights
Dutta on her role
Dutta, who plays a pivotal role in Chiraiya, spoke about her character in a press statement. She said, "While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth, how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships." The series also stars Sanjay Mishra, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in pivotal roles.
Streaming details
Release date and supporting cast
Chiraiya will soon be available for streaming on JioHotstar. The series is produced by SVF Entertainment. Dutta's character in the series becomes a key witness to the marriage of Pooja, played by Prasanna Bisht, and Siddharth Shaw's character. A release date will be announced later.