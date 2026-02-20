JioHotstar's 'Chiraiya': Divya Dutta starrer talks about marriage, consent

Streaming platform JioHotstar has launched its upcoming original series, Chiraiya, which will be headlined by Divya Dutta . The show, directed by Shashant Shah, aims to spark a conversation about the deeply rooted belief in Indian society that marriage equals consent for life. The first teaser for the show has been released.

Teaser insights Teaser of 'Chiraiya' The teaser for Chiraiya presents a stark contrast between the joyous sounds of a wedding and the unsettling reality of marital violence. The series raises an important question: Does a husband's sexual assault on his wife after marriage cease to be a crime simply because they are married? It firmly states that marriage is not a license, nor is silence consent.

Character insights Dutta on her role Dutta, who plays a pivotal role in Chiraiya, spoke about her character in a press statement. She said, "While living with this character in Chiraiya, I found myself constantly confronting an uncomfortable truth, how often we silence ourselves in the name of preserving relationships." The series also stars Sanjay Mishra, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in pivotal roles.

