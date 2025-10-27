Chiranjeevi files police complaint over pornographic deepfake videos
Tollywood star Chiranjeevi has filed a police complaint in Hyderabad after pornographic deepfake videos surfaced online, falsely showing him with a Bollywood actress.
Sharing his distress, he called the clips "a direct and deliberate violation of my right to privacy, reputation, and dignity protected under Article 21 of the Constitution," Newsmeter quoted the actor as saying in the complaint.
Complaint points to organized cybercrime group
Chiranjeevi's complaint points to an organized cybercrime group making and spreading these deepfakes for money.
He also mentioned a court order that bans using his name or image for commercial purposes without permission.
Police have registered a case under sections of the IT Act and are on the case.
Chiranjeevi urges quick legal action
Tracking down who made these AI-powered fakes isn't easy, but cyber forensics teams are working on it.
The incident spotlights how AI is being misused to target public figures in India.
Chiranjeevi has urged quick legal action to protect his rights and reputation from this kind of attack.