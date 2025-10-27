Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat team up for upcoming romantic drama

Actors Dia Mirza (43) and Rahul Bhat (47) are set to star in an upcoming film directed by Indo-German filmmaker Kanwal Sethi. The untitled project is described as a "mature exploration of romance," reported The Hollywood Reporter India. Sethi is known for his 2018 romantic drama Once Again, which starred Shefali Shah and Neeraj Kabi.

Film details What to expect from the film The upcoming film will feature Sethi's signature intimate storytelling style, focusing on the challenges of contemporary relationships. Although details about the film's title, supporting cast, and release timeline are currently unavailable, sources suggest it will be a "poignant, visually rich narrative that will traverse emotional and cultural landscapes."

Production details Production details and other upcoming projects The film is being produced by Kovid Gupta and Sanjay Gulati under their banner Crawling Angel Films. This production house is known for backing acclaimed projects such as Shuchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls, which starred Preeti Panigrahi.