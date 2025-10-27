Mouni Roy's restaurant 'Badmaash': What to eat, drink, decor
Actor Mouni Roy opened up about why she started her restaurant Badmaash, saying, "The joy you feel when others enjoy the food you serve—it's wholesome and fulfilling. That was it for me."
Launched in 2022 in Bengaluru, Badmaash now has over six outlets across India, including Mumbai and Kolkata.
What's the vibe?
Badmaash mixes classic Indian flavors with modern flair—think Avocado Bhel inspired by Roy's love for jhalmuri and avocado.
The place rocks a jungle-inspired vibe with lots of greenery and earthy colors.
Mouni is hands-on with both the menu and the decor to keep things fresh and unique.
What to order?
From street-food favorites like Masala Peanut, Crispy Corn, Sev Puri (around ₹295), to Kanda Bhajiya (₹355) and prawn dishes (₹795), there's plenty to try.
Desserts like Shahi Tukda or Gulab Jamun cost ₹410, while their signature cocktail "Mounilicious" is ₹695.
There are also Jain-friendly options like Tomato Tulsi Shorba for ₹315—so everyone finds something they'll love.