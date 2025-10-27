Mouni Roy's restaurant 'Badmaash': What to eat, drink, decor Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

Actor Mouni Roy opened up about why she started her restaurant Badmaash, saying, "The joy you feel when others enjoy the food you serve—it's wholesome and fulfilling. That was it for me."

Launched in 2022 in Bengaluru, Badmaash now has over six outlets across India, including Mumbai and Kolkata.