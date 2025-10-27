Satyajit Ray's restored 'Aranyer Din Ratri' hits theaters in November
What's the story
The 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), which premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, will be released in Indian theaters on November 7. The announcement was made by theater owner Arijit Dutta on Monday. He took to Facebook to share the news, stating that it would be a national release across select theaters and multiplexes.
Film synopsis
About the film and its story
Aranyer Din Ratri, adapted from Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, tells the story of a group of urban men from Calcutta who embark on a weekend trip to the wilderness. The film features an ensemble cast including Sharmila Tagore, Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Rabi Ghosh, Kaberi Bose, and Simi Garewal.
Film recognition
Film's journey at international film festivals
The restored version of Aranyer Din Ratri was also screened at Italy's Il Cinema Ritrovato in June and had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. A sequel, Abar Aranye, directed by Goutam Ghose, was released in 2003, continuing the story of four friends and their families returning to the wilderness. It starred Tabu, Tagore, and Saswata Chatterjee, among others.