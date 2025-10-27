The film will premiere in November

Satyajit Ray's restored 'Aranyer Din Ratri' hits theaters in November

By Isha Sharma 03:32 pm Oct 27, 202503:32 pm

The 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), which premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May, will be released in Indian theaters on November 7. The announcement was made by theater owner Arijit Dutta on Monday. He took to Facebook to share the news, stating that it would be a national release across select theaters and multiplexes.