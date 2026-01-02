'No stress when he is around': Chitrangda praises Salman

Chitrangada Singh , who recently starred in the critically acclaimed Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, is now looking forward to her next project. She will star opposite Salman Khan in Apoorva Lakhia's war drama Battle of Galwan, scheduled for an April release. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Singh opened up about her experience working with Khan and how it helped ease her initial nervousness.

On-set experience Singh praised Khan's on-set behavior and professionalism Singh was initially nervous about working with Khan, given his superstar status. However, she found her fears unfounded as he was very considerate toward the crew and cast. "It's the most fun being on sets with him. Even if there's a light man or anybody else, he makes sure that everybody is looked after," she said. "There is no stress when he is around."

Acting admiration Singh lauded Khan's spontaneity and unique acting style Singh also praised Khan's unique approach to acting. She was impressed by his "spontaneity" and how he doesn't deliver emotional lines or moments in a predictable way. "It will be in the most twisted way possible and then that will somehow work. He makes it work." "He is lovely as an actor...," she said with a smile.