Chopra and Bloom to star in 'Reset' memory loss thriller

Chopra co produces 'Reset' filming August

Filming kicks off this August, with Chopra also stepping in as co-producer.

Director Matt Smukler is excited about the leads' dynamic, saying "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable."

Besides Reset, Chopra just dropped Citadel Season two and is shooting SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu—including scenes planned for Antarctica! That film lands in theaters April 7, 2027.