Chopra and Bloom to star in 'Reset' memory loss thriller
Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom are set to star together in Reset, a new survival thriller where Chopra's character wakes up lost in the wild with no memory of how she got there.
To make it out alive, she has to rely on Bloom's character, who seems charming but might not be trustworthy.
Chopra co produces 'Reset' filming August
Filming kicks off this August, with Chopra also stepping in as co-producer.
Director Matt Smukler is excited about the leads' dynamic, saying "I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable."
Besides Reset, Chopra just dropped Citadel Season two and is shooting SS Rajamouli's Varanasi with Mahesh Babu—including scenes planned for Antarctica! That film lands in theaters April 7, 2027.