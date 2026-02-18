Chris Hemsworth hints at 'Thor 5' after 'Avengers: Doomsday' Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Chris Hemsworth said he expects to play Thor "a couple more times" after Avengers: Doomsday and indicated a "Thor 5" appears to be in the works.

On the Smartless Podcast, he shared that he and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have been chatting about "pretty unique" ideas for where Thor goes next.