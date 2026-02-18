Chris Hemsworth hints at 'Thor 5' after 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth said he expects to play Thor "a couple more times" after Avengers: Doomsday and indicated a "Thor 5" appears to be in the works.
On the Smartless Podcast, he shared that he and Marvel boss Kevin Feige have been chatting about "pretty unique" ideas for where Thor goes next.
Hemsworth on Marvel's approach to Thor
Hemsworth says fans now expect big twists with Thor, and Marvel wants to keep things fresh.
He also hinted that his journey in the MCU isn't ending anytime soon—he'll be back after "Avengers: Doomsday," which lands December 18, 2026.
Will Waititi return for 'Thor 5?'
Previously, Hemsworth wasn't sure if "Thor 5" would happen, especially after mixed reactions to "Love and Thunder."
Director Taika Waititi won't be back for this one, but with new plans brewing, it looks like Thor's story is far from over.