Chris Pratt's 'Mercy' now streaming in India: How to watch
Entertainment
Chris Pratt's new sci-fi thriller, Mercy, is now out for streaming in India after its January 23 theatrical release. You can rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home.
The movie is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and is being shown in IMAX and in 3D.
More about the film
Pratt plays a detective racing against time—he has just 90 minutes to clear his name before an AI judge (voiced by Rebecca Ferguson).
The film runs for 99 minutes, is rated PG-13, and you can watch it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, or Malayalam.
'Mercy' on Rotten Tomatoes, other platforms
Reviews have been mixed so far. Mercy holds a low 24% on Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant gave it 4/10.