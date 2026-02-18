Chris Pratt's 'Mercy' now streaming in India: How to watch Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Chris Pratt's new sci-fi thriller, Mercy, is now out for streaming in India after its January 23 theatrical release. You can rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

The movie is directed by Timur Bekmambetov and is being shown in IMAX and in 3D.