Chris Pratt's 'Mercy' — release date not specified
Entertainment
Chris Pratt is back in action with Mercy, a sci-fi thriller.
He plays Det. Chris Raven, racing against the clock to prove his innocence in just 90 minutes—while an AI Judge, played by Rebecca Ferguson, decides his fate.
Where to watch?
Mercy will be released in theaters nationwide, including IMAX and 3D.
The film also features Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and more familiar faces.
Quick facts
Filming wrapped up in Los Angeles (wrap date not specified).
The soundtrack comes from Ramin Djawadi.