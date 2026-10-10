Clooney stuns in golden Gucci gown at Natural History Museum
Amal Clooney turned heads at the 2026 Albie Awards in London, rocking a sparkling golden Gucci gown with her husband George Clooney by her side.
The event, held at the Natural History Museum, saw Amal pair her off-the-shoulder dress with a jeweled clutch and metallic heels, definitely a standout look for the night.
Clooneys's Albie Awards honor global changemakers
The Albie Awards, created by the Clooneys, celebrate people making real change for justice worldwide.
This year's honorees included Kyrgyz journalists Bolot Temirov and Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy, girls' rights advocate Vanessa Mwangala from Malawi, and Congo's Justice Plus.
With celebrities like Brad Pitt and Anna Wintour in attendance and Gucci signed on as a fashion partner for the first time this year, the night was all about honoring global changemakers in style.