Colors TV drops new reality show 'The 50' on Feb 1
Colors TV is rolling out The 50, a fresh reality show hosted by Farah Khan, where 50 celebrities battle it out in strategy-based games.
Unlike most shows, eliminations will be based largely on how contestants perform in tasks, rather than solely on audience votes.
Inspired by the French hit Les Cinquante, this one promises a different kind of drama.
Why should you care?
Set inside a lavish palace on Mumbai's Madh Island, the show mixes unpredictable challenges with mind games and alliances—all under the watchful eye of a mysterious figure called "The Lion."
You can even bet on your favorite contestant and win a share of the prize if they come out on top.
With names like Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and Faisal Sheikh joining in, expect plenty of twists and fierce competition.