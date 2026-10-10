'Comrade Kalyan' Oct 9 release expected on Amazon Prime Video

Set in 1992 near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, the film follows Kalyan, a struggling theater operator who keeps his business going by screening revolutionary films.

When he falls for Sitara and runs into money trouble, he teams up with his friend Dubai Babu to pretend to be a rebel for a government reward.

Naturally, things get wild from there.

Directed by Janakiram Marella, Comrade Kalyan mixes drama and comedy with just enough chaos to keep things interesting.