Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert canceled due to security concerns?
What's the story
The Delhi Police have reportedly denied permission for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in the national capital due to security concerns. The event was part of his Aura World Tour, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, 2026. This development could significantly impact the singer's India tour, which was set to begin in Delhi-NCR.
Permission denied
Threat-related inputs, security concerns cited in letter
A letter from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) to BookMyShow reportedly cited specific threat-related inputs and security commitments as reasons for denying permission.
The ongoing festive season and other law-and-order concerns were also mentioned in the letter, according to Hindustan Times.
Despite these reports, there has been no official confirmation from Dosanjh or his team regarding the concert's cancellation.
Tour details
Dosanjh's India tour to continue with shows in other cities?
If the Delhi show stands canceled, then Dosanjh's Aura World Tour would have to go ahead with the other seven shows across various Indian cities.
The tour will cover Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.
However, the date and venue for the Chandigarh show are yet to be announced by the promoter.
If the Delhi concert is canned, the tour will likely kick off with an Indore show on November 15 after Diwali.
Past success
Dosanjh's last film 'Satluj' was taken down within 2 days
The current India tour comes after Dosanjh's hugely successful Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, where he performed to packed venues in India and several international locations. He has been touring Europe and North America with the Aura World Tour since then.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh was last seen as an actor in Satluj, which premiered globally on ZEE5 on July 3. The film was taken down from the platform two days later.