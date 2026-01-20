'Conflict': Finnish-American thriller series drops on Lionsgate Play soon
Action fans, heads up: Conflict (Konflikti), a Finnish miniseries about a mysterious invasion in which civilians are taken hostage, starts streaming on Lionsgate Play from January 23, 2026.
The six-episode show originally premiered in late 2024 and is packed with tense moments and high-stakes drama.
What's the story?
You'll follow squad leader Annika (Julia Korpinen) as she leads her team through enemy-occupied territory, while Captain Rami (Peter Franzen), struggling with PTSD, searches for his family.
The cast also includes Sara Soulie as President Saaristo, plus Dylan Smith, Nadia Forde, and Larry Lamb.
Expect some military equipment, including vehicles, aircraft and weaponry.
How's it rated?
Conflict has scored solid reviews so far, holding a 7.2/10 on IMDb.
If you're curious to watch, you'll need an active Lionsgate Play subscription.