Connplex Cinemas opens new multiplexes in Jajpur, Sangamner Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Connplex Cinemas just leveled up, opening new multiplexes in Jajpur (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashtra).

As of October 2024, they now run 88 screens across 33 properties in 25 cities and nine states.

Expect Dolby 7.1 sound, 2K projection, and those comfy recliner seats—movie nights just got an upgrade.