Connplex Cinemas opens new multiplexes in Jajpur, Sangamner
Connplex Cinemas just leveled up, opening new multiplexes in Jajpur (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashtra).
As of October 2024, they now run 88 screens across 33 properties in 25 cities and nine states.
Expect Dolby 7.1 sound, 2K projection, and those comfy recliner seats—movie nights just got an upgrade.
Recent expansions and IPO insights
These launches follow recent expansions in Hyderabad, Bharuch, Anand, and Gurugram, all thanks to Connplex's franchise and partnership model that's reaching beyond big cities.
The proceeds from their initiatives are intended for technology upgrades, a new corporate office, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
Connplex's unique approach to cinema experience
Connplex mixes boutique-style cinema design with three formats—Express, Signature, and Luxuriance—to fit different vibes and budgets.
By focusing on emerging cities and offering premium experiences, they're standing out from cinema chains that stick to metros or budget setups.