Jacob Elordi on 'Frankenstein' role: It took a real toll
Jacob Elordi, who plays the Creature in Guillermo del Toro's new Frankenstein, shared that the role took a real toll on him.
"I'd wake and my body was in such pain," he told the LA Times, describing the experience as "great anguish."
'I completely rebuilt myself...'
Elordi said the intense suffering he went through filming The Narrow Road to the Deep North actually helped him dive into Frankenstein.
"In those six months, I completely rebuilt myself. And I came out of this film with a whole new skin," he reflected.
He spent up to 10 hours daily in makeup and prosthetics to show the Creature's evolution.
More about 'Frankenstein'
Frankenstein, which premiered at Venice in August and hit select theaters today, stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, with Mia Goth, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz alongside Elordi.
The film follows the classic story of Frankenstein creating life from dead limbs, with tragic fallout.
Film got a standing ovation at Venice
Director Guillermo del Toro praised Elordi's dedication. At Venice, the film got a 13-minute standing ovation, and Elordi was visibly moved.
Frankenstein starts streaming on Netflix November 7.