'Fantastic Four' origin film now streaming: Where to watch
Entertainment
Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps is reportedly streaming on JioHotstar, diving into how the superhero family first got their powers and faced off against Galactus.
This time, things get intense as Galactus demands Reed Richards and Sue Storm's unborn child to spare Earth—definitely raising the stakes for the team.
Cast and crew of the film
Pedro Pascal leads as Reed Richards, with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach rounding out the Fantastic Four.
Ralph Ineson voices the villainous Galactus.
The film's mix of origin story, action, and standout visuals has already earned it a solid 7.2/10 on IMDb, making it a buzzworthy pick for MCU fans looking for something fresh.