Kerala HC to screen 'Haal' amid beef biriyani controversy

The Kerala High Court has decided to watch the Malayalam film Haal as part of its ongoing judicial scrutiny over the movie's content and certification process. The decision comes in response to a petition challenging the Central Board of Film Certification 's (CBFC) decision to grant an A certificate for Haal and recommend cuts in 15 scenes, including sequences depicting beef biriyani consumption. The next hearing is scheduled for October 21.

Screening details HC to decide on screening date, venue Justice VG Arun, heading a single bench, has accepted a request from the parties involved in the petition to watch Haal. The screening will be attended by lawyers from both sides and the court will decide on the date and venue of this screening during the next hearing. This move is seen as a direct way to evaluate the disputed content before issuing any further orders.

Controversy details Controversy surrounding 'Haal' The controversy surrounding Haal started when the censor board suggested cuts in 15 scenes. Despite these proposed edits, the CBFC maintained that the film would retain an A certificate. Among the contested scenes are depictions of beef biriyani consumption, which some groups argue may be sensitive. The Catholic Congress has also been allowed to join proceedings after submitting an impleading petition, raising concerns about the film's message and possible societal impact.

Allegations 'Haal' promotes love jihad, says Catholic Congress The President of the Catholic Congress, in an affidavit submitted to the bench, has alleged that Haal promotes the concept of "Love Jihad" and depicts Thamarassery Bishop as a supporter of such practices. He stated that if such scenes are permitted and the film is exhibited in its present form, it will hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community and disrupt peace and harmony in society.