'Thamma' preview: Cast, plot, release date
Entertainment
Thamma, the latest film from Dinesh Vijan, lands in theaters on October 21, 2025.
This new entry in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU) brings together Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and a cameo from Varun Dhawan.
Expect a fun mix of romance, laughs, and supernatural twists, all centered around a fresh vampire storyline.
'Thamma' will connect to 'Shakti Shalini'
Thamma isn't just another horror-comedy—it's set to connect directly to the next MHCU film, Shakti Shalini, possibly through its ending or a post-credit scene.
If you enjoy movies with interconnected stories and a growing universe, this one's worth keeping on your radar.