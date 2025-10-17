Travis Scott's CIRCUS MAXIMUS Tour hits Delhi; everything we know

Delhi is all set to host the CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour by global hip-hop sensation Travis Scott . The two-day event will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, marking a significant milestone for India's live music industry and Delhi's aspiration to become a global entertainment hub.

Government's statement Delhi government collaborates with BookMyShow The Delhi government has partnered with BookMyShow to boost the city's live entertainment ecosystem. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government is working toward making the city the creative capital of the country." "We are developing venues for mega events capable of hosting lakhs of spectators, with Delhi already contributing ₹2,000-₹3,000 crore to the live entertainment industry." Over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private guards and 1,800 Delhi Police officers, have been deployed to ensure safety and smooth operations.

Security measures 'This is a defining moment for Delhi...' The Unified Venue Operations Centre (VOC) will coordinate all teams under a single command. Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO of BookMyShow, said in a statement, "This is a defining moment for Delhi and for India's live entertainment story." "It demonstrates what's possible when government, city authorities, and private partners align behind one vision - to deliver a global experience that's truly world-class."