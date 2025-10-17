Sanya Malhotra-Diljit Dosanjh to star in 'Charmer' music video Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

Sanya Malhotra and Diljit Dosanjh are teaming up for the first time in the music video for "Charmer," releasing this Monday (October 20, 2025).

The track is part of Dosanjh's new album "Aura," which just came out last week, and fans are excited to see this fresh pairing on screen.