Sanya Malhotra-Diljit Dosanjh to star in 'Charmer' music video
Entertainment
Sanya Malhotra and Diljit Dosanjh are teaming up for the first time in the music video for "Charmer," releasing this Monday (October 20, 2025).
The track is part of Dosanjh's new album "Aura," which just came out last week, and fans are excited to see this fresh pairing on screen.
Track brings together Raj Ranjodh, Avvy Sra, Dosanjh
"Charmer" brings together some serious talent—Raj Ranjodh wrote and composed the song, Dosanjh brings his signature vocals, and Avvy Sra produced the music video.