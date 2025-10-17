Kerala HC to watch 'Haal' after petition against film
The Kerala High Court has decided to watch the Malayalam film "Haal" itself, after a petition challenged the censor board's decision to give it an A certificate with several suggested cuts—including scenes showing beef biryani and a song with the lead actress in a burqa.
The next hearing on Tuesday will decide how the court screening happens.
Controversy around the film
The Catholic Congress argues that "Haal" promotes "Love Jihad" and unfairly shows a Bishop supporting such relationships, claiming it could hurt Christian sentiments and disturb harmony.
They also allege some scenes were shot on church property without permission.
The filmmakers say there was no intention to offend anyone, insisting their portrayal aims to encourage tolerance.
The court will weigh both sides in its upcoming review.