Farah shares Gauri's response to Aryan being called her 'successor'
What's the story
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan recently revealed that she got a call from Gauri Khan after Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was released on Netflix. In her vlog with actor Raghav Juyal, Khan said how Gauri joked that the director was getting the most publicity even though she wasn't part of the show. Many netizens compared Aryan's satirical series to Khan's filmmaking style.
Vlog details
'Gauri called me...'
Farah recalled the conversation, "(People are saying that) Aryan is Farah's son, and she is a teacher; he is a very good student." "I never knew Om Shanti Om was Aryan's favourite movie...Gauri used to tell me that I am Aryan's favourite director." Reacting to this, Juyal said that many netizens rejoiced that Khan's brand of filmmaking has officially returned with Aryan's series. Khan agreed that if she were to have any successor, Aryan was a "worthy" choice.
Series success
All about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, written and helmed by Aryan, is a satirical take on the Bollywood industry. The show features Sahher Bambba and Lakshya in lead roles, with Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, and Juyal in supporting roles. It also features cameos by Emraan Hashmi, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.