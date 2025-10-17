Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's seized luxury car can only be driven locally
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan just got his luxury Land Rover back—almost.
The Kerala High Court directed the Customs Department to consider his application for release and make a decision after it was seized in a big customs crackdown, but there are strings attached: he had to provide all the right documents, put up a bank guarantee, and the car can't leave Kerala for now since the investigation isn't over.
Court asks Customs to keep probe rolling
Operation Numkhor is Kerala's recent drive against luxury car smuggling, with raids at over 30 spots and 36 high-end cars—including Salmaan's—seized for allegedly being smuggled from Bhutan using fake papers.
The court made it clear that the probe should keep rolling, and if Customs refuses to release any car, they need to give solid reasons.