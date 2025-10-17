'Good News,' 'Lokah': Check out this Friday's OTT releases

As the week wraps up, a fresh batch of movies and web series is hitting various OTT platforms. From the Malayalam hit, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to the crime thriller Good News, there's something for everyone. Take a look at all the new releases on Friday, October 17, 2025.

New releases 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' First up is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a fantasy/adventure film on JioHotstar about a woman who discovers her mystical powers while navigating through life. The story revolves around vampire lore in a unique Indian setting, which impressed the audience. Lokah quickly gained momentum at the box office, earning over ₹300 crore, per Sacnilk, and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Thriller releases 'Good News,' 'Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas' Next, we have Good News on Netflix, a crime thriller set in the 1970s about government officials trying to save passengers on a hijacked Japanese flight. ZEE5's Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat as he investigates the disappearance of a young woman named Poonam and uncovers connections to a local prostitution racket.

Series and film 'Turn of the Tide 2,' 'Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali' Netflix also welcomes the second season of the Portuguese series Turn of the Tide, which continues Eduardo's journey in Rabo de Peixe, as he experiences friendship, betrayal, love, and more. ZEE5's Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali tells the story of a man dealing with issues in his second marriage that lead to divorce and false domestic violence and dowry claims.