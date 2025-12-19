Kerala actor assault case: 2 convicts challenge conviction, seek suspension

The Kerala High Court has given the prosecution time to file its objections to the appeals filed by Pradeep and Saleem. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for February 4, 2026. On December 12, Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese had sentenced six accused, including Pradeep and Saleem, to rigorous imprisonment for gang rape.

Incident details

The shocking incident that shook Kerala

The incident that shook Kerala took place on February 17, 2017, when the actor was allegedly assaulted inside her car. The prime accused, Sunil NS (aka Pulsar Suni), had sexually assaulted her and recorded the act on video with help from other convicts in a moving car. The case has been closely followed by the public and media due to its high-profile nature. In a major twist, four other accused in the case, including actor Dileep, were acquitted.