Cruz Beckham's cryptic posts spark buzz amid Beckham family feud Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Cruz Beckham, 20, just got everyone talking with a cryptic Instagram Story—he posted a photo holding a can of Guarana Antarctica soda, paired with his mom Victoria's old song "I'm Not Such an Innocent Girl."

This comes right after his brother Brooklyn publicly accused their parents, David and Victoria, of trying to control the family narrative and harming his marriage to Nicola Peltz.