Cruz Beckham's cryptic posts spark buzz amid Beckham family feud
Cruz Beckham, 20, just got everyone talking with a cryptic Instagram Story—he posted a photo holding a can of Guarana Antarctica soda, paired with his mom Victoria's old song "I'm Not Such an Innocent Girl."
This comes right after his brother Brooklyn publicly accused their parents, David and Victoria, of trying to control the family narrative and harming his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
Is there more to it?
Cruz also teased a new track called "Loneliest Boy," which fans think might be about Brooklyn. The timing has only fueled speculation about where Cruz stands in the ongoing family drama.
David recently cryptically discussed children's 'mistakes' and social media; Victoria hasn't responded publicly yet.
The whole situation has definitely caught fans' attention online.