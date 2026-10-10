Curry Barker's 'Anything But Ghosts': Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
Curry Barker is set to return with a new horror-comedy, Anything But Ghosts. The film's title logo was revealed at BlumFest during New York Comic Con on October 9. This marks a shift for Barker after his global success with Obsession. Focus Features is backing the project, featuring Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Violet McGraw. Here's everything we know about the upcoming film.
Film overview
What is the plot of 'Anything But Ghosts'?
Anything But Ghosts follows a group of aspiring ghost hunters whose attempts to make a living through paranormal deception lead them into a dangerous situation.
Barker and Cooper Tomlinson play the central ghost-hunting duo, who run an operation convincing people they can communicate with the supernatural.
Chris Reinacher also stars in an important role.
Shared universe
How does 'Obsession' fit into this?
Barker has confirmed that Anything But Ghosts is set in the same universe as his recent horror film, Obsession.
This connection comes through a news report in the new film where an anchor discusses a triple homicide involving a woman, hinting at the events of Obsession.
Despite this link, Barker has assured fans that Anything But Ghosts will feel different from his previous work.
The movie is set to hit US cinemas on May 7, 2027.