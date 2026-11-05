Cynthia Erivo cast as 2Pac's mother in Snoop Dogg biopic

Erivo is joining a star-studded ensemble for the film, which includes Myles Bullock Be as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Beverly Tate (Dogg's late mother), Camron Jones as Tupac, Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Shante Broadus (Dogg's wife), Olly Sholotan as Kurupt, and Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg.

The film is set to be directed by Craig Brewer.