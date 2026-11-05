Cynthia Erivo cast as 2Pac's mother in Snoop Dogg biopic
What's the story
Acclaimed actor-singer Cynthia Erivo has joined the star-studded cast of Universal's upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic. The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner will portray Afeni Shakur, the mother of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, aka 2Pac, reported Variety. Jonathan Daviss leads the cast of Snoop, described as the "definitive biopic of the entertainment mogul and icon."
Cast highlights
A look at the cast ensemble
Erivo is joining a star-studded ensemble for the film, which includes Myles Bullock Be as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Beverly Tate (Dogg's late mother), Camron Jones as Tupac, Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Shante Broadus (Dogg's wife), Olly Sholotan as Kurupt, and Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg.
The film is set to be directed by Craig Brewer.
Character background
Who is Afeni Shakur?
Shakur, born Alice Faye Williams in 1947, was a prominent member of the revolutionary African American organization, Black Panther Party.
She became involved with the Black Panther Party after being inspired by Bobby Seale's speech in 1968.
The film will likely explore her life and influence on her son.
The biopic will also feature music from Dogg's extensive catalogue.
Career highlights
Erivo's recent work and upcoming projects
Erivo recently hosted Saturday Night Live: UK and starred in Wicked and Wicked: For Good.
She was nominated for a Golden Globe, SAG, Critics' Choice, NAACP, BAFTA, and Academy Award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked.
She will next be seen in the movie adaptation of Prima Facie, which she executive produced and starred in.
The film premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.