Cyrus earns Hollywood Walk of Fame star with Maybelline makeup Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Miley Cyrus just got her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her glowing makeup turned heads, for all the right reasons.

Her makeup artist, Daoud, shared that Miley's radiant look was created using budget-friendly Maybelline products, including the Lifter Plump and Glow Foundation ($12), which let her natural skin shine through for a fresh finish.