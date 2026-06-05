Cyrus earns Hollywood Walk of Fame star with Maybelline makeup
Miley Cyrus just got her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her glowing makeup turned heads, for all the right reasons.
Her makeup artist, Daoud, shared that Miley's radiant look was created using budget-friendly Maybelline products, including the Lifter Plump and Glow Foundation ($12), which let her natural skin shine through for a fresh finish.
Makeup artist Daoud chose Maybelline products
Daoud kept things light with Maybelline's Lifter Serum Concealer to brighten without looking heavy.
For lips, she chose the Serum Lipstick Satin in Upstate ($8), packed with hydrating ingredients for a comfy "lived-in" vibe.
To top it off, Daoud used Maybelline's tubing mascara, smudge-proof and easy to remove.
The whole routine proves you don't need expensive products to pull off a camera-ready moment like Miley's.