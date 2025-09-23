Daboo Malik credits Salman, Sohail for financial support

Veteran music composer Daboo Malik recently opened up about a challenging phase in his life. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that he was once financially and physically stressed. During this tough time, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan 's support proved to be a turning point for him.

Support 'My self-respect stopped me from asking for help' "When I felt like I couldn't even speak, my tongue and facial expressions felt paralyzed with internal stress..." Malik added, "Not medically, but emotionally, my self-respect stopped me from asking anyone for help even when I couldn't protect my children." "It was a diabolical situation, but then Sohail Khan, Salim uncle, and Salman Bhai came into my life, which brought the biggest change." He also spoke about how Sohail supported him emotionally, physically, and financially during this difficult time.

Guidance This is how Sohail supported Malik Malik said, "The love and care that Sohail Khan showed me as a person, the way he supported me emotionally, physically, and even financially." "He guided me through everything and told me one line: 'If you ever face a shortfall in life, don't worry I am with you." "'You have the capability to make things happen.' And that's exactly what happened."