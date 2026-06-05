Dalai Lama, 90, wins 1st Grammy for 'Meditations' audiobook
Entertainment
At 90, the Dalai Lama just picked up his first Grammy — pretty inspiring!
He won Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, where he blends his calming teachings with music and storytelling.
Audiobook explores compassion and mindfulness
the audiobook explores compassion, mindfulness, and peace in a way that feels both thoughtful and approachable.
From being identified as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at age two to becoming a global symbol of nonviolence after leaving Tibet in 1959, his journey keeps resonating.