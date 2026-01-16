'Daldal' teaser: Bhumi Pednekkar stars in chilling psychological thriller

The teaser for Prime Video 's upcoming crime thriller Daldal was released on Friday. The show stars Bhumi Satish Pednekkar as a police officer hunting a deranged killer. The 60-second teaser has no dialogue but features Pednekkar in an intense role, reflecting on a past trauma and dealing with the aftermath of horrific murders. The series is set to premiere on January 30.

Teaser details 'Daldal' promises a dark, unsettling narrative The Daldal teaser is dark, unsettling, and deliberately uncomfortable. The show revolves around DCP Rita Ferreira (Pednekkar), a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and her past demons. As she investigates a cold-blooded killer, Rita finds herself caught between the brutality of the case and her own dilemma.

Show insights 'Daldal' explores themes of trauma, vulnerability, and resilience The series is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar. Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals at Prime Video India, said the show aims to push the envelope further with a genre-defying narrative. "Daldal isn't your typical psychological crime thriller. It goes beyond the conventional whodunnit to ask 'why' weaving together themes of trauma vulnerability and resilience into its very fabric," he said.

