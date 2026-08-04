Dave Bautista in talks to lead Amazon's 'God of War'
What's the story
Former WWE star and Hollywood actor Dave Bautista is in talks to join the cast of Prime Video's upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise, God of War. The news comes after Ryan Hurst, who was initially cast as Kratos, had to bow out due to a bicep injury sustained while filming. The injury would have pushed production to 2027, but now Amazon MGM and Sony are hoping to resume filming by fall should Bautista's deal go through.
Series details
Series will follow Kratos and Atreus
The God of War series will follow Kratos and his son Atreus as they fulfill the last wish of Kratos's wife Faye by scattering her ashes from the highest peak in the realms.
The show will be primarily based on the last two games in the franchise, which introduced Atreus.
If Bautista joins, he will play Kratos, a character he is already familiar with from his time in WWE.
Actor's history
Bautista has worked with Amazon MGM Studios
Bautista is no stranger to Amazon MGM Studios, having worked on projects like The Wrecking Crew, My Spy, and My Spy: The Eternal City.
He is also slated to appear in Road House 2 and the Highlander remake for the studio.
His familiarity with the studio could expedite his onboarding process for God of War.
Cast details
Meet the rest of the cast
The God of War series boasts an impressive ensemble cast.
Callum Vinson will portray Atreus, while Mandy Patinkin has been cast as Odin.
Ed Skrein plays Baldur, Max Parker is Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson portrays Thor, and Teresa Palmer plays Sif.
The show is being developed by Ronald D. Moore, who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with Frederick EO Toye directing the first two episodes.