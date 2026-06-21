David Anthony Burke probable cause hearing postponed to July 21
The court has postponed the probable-cause hearing for singer and streamer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) from June 29 to July 21, after his lawyer asked for more prep time.
Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to serious charges including first-degree murder and continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
A status conference is set for July 7.
Evidence links Burke to 2025 death
Burke is accused in the 2025 death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old whose body was found in his Tesla.
Prosecutors say evidence like surveillance footage and digital records connects him to the crime, plus they allege he tried to cover it up.
If convicted on special circumstances, Burke could face life in prison without parole.
The case is getting lots of attention because of his celebrity status: his legal team is gearing up for the next steps as they fight the charges.