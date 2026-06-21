David Anthony Burke probable cause hearing postponed to July 21

Evidence links Burke to 2025 death

Burke is accused in the 2025 death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 14-year-old whose body was found in his Tesla.

Prosecutors say evidence like surveillance footage and digital records connects him to the crime, plus they allege he tried to cover it up.

If convicted on special circumstances, Burke could face life in prison without parole.

The case is getting lots of attention because of his celebrity status: his legal team is gearing up for the next steps as they fight the charges.