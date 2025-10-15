'De De Pyaar De 2' trailer out: Here's cast lineup

Trailer promises plenty of laughs, misunderstandings

This time around, Devgn's character Ashish is trying to balance love with Aisha (Rakul) and the challenge of introducing her to his family—cue plenty of awkward laughs and misunderstandings.

Rajkummar Rao even shared the trailer on his Instagram stories, writing, "This is hilarious. Looking forward to watching in theaters."

With Sharma stepping in as director (replacing Akiv Ali), there's already buzz about a possible third film that could bring Tabu back into the mix.