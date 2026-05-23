De Niro announces 'Focker-in-Law' Thanksgiving 2026 with Stiller and Grande
Entertainment
Robert De Niro just shared that comedy wasn't really on his radar until Meet the Parents came along.
On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he talked about this surprise shift and dropped some exciting news: the fourth movie, Focker-in-Law, is coming out Thanksgiving 2026.
Expect both De Niro and Ben Stiller back in action, plus Ariana Grande joining the family chaos.
De Niro calls 'Focker-in-Law' script terrific
De Niro called the script "terrific," crediting longtime collaborator John Hamburg for writing and directing again.
He described Grande as "great," adding to buzz from a fresh trailer.
The Meet the Parents series has been a favorite for its hilarious take on awkward family moments. Looks like this next chapter will keep that tradition alive.