De Niro announces 'Focker-in-Law' Thanksgiving 2026 with Stiller and Grande Entertainment May 23, 2026

Robert De Niro just shared that comedy wasn't really on his radar until Meet the Parents came along.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he talked about this surprise shift and dropped some exciting news: the fourth movie, Focker-in-Law, is coming out Thanksgiving 2026.

Expect both De Niro and Ben Stiller back in action, plus Ariana Grande joining the family chaos.