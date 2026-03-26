'Death threats, backlash': AI actor creator on Hollywood's reaction
Eline van der Velden, who created the AI actor Tilly Norwood, is dealing with death threats and major backlash from the entertainment world.
Her project was meant to get people talking about how AI could fit into movies and television, but it's sparked criticism from actors and unions instead.
Van der Velden admits she expected some pushback but says she was quite shocked by the vitriol.
Van der Velden believes avatars can help real actors
Many in the industry are worried about what AI means for real actors' jobs. Tilly Norwood already has a big social media presence and even starred in a music video using motion capture technology.
Still, Van der Velden stands by her work: she believes avatars like Tilly could actually help actors keep their privacy and open up new creative opportunities.
For now, she's focusing on a micro drama series with Tilly instead of taking film offers.