'Death threats, backlash': AI actor creator on Hollywood's reaction

Van der Velden believes avatars can help real actors

Many in the industry are worried about what AI means for real actors' jobs. Tilly Norwood already has a big social media presence and even starred in a music video using motion capture technology.

Still, Van der Velden stands by her work: she believes avatars like Tilly could actually help actors keep their privacy and open up new creative opportunities.

For now, she's focusing on a micro drama series with Tilly instead of taking film offers.